Three killed, 6 injured in bus accident on route to PM Modi's rally in Raipur today

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 12:36:02 PM IST (Updated)

A bus carrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Raipur collided with a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, resulting in three deaths and six injuries. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences and announced financial assistance to the victims' families.

Three people were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying passengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, police said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident.
"I announce an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin members of each of the deceased in the accident with the bus which was heading to attend the public meeting of the Honorable Prime Minister," Baghel tweeted.
