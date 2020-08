Three floors of a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra. More than 200 people are feared trapped under the debris, according to state minister Aditi S Tatkare.

3 floors of a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district; over 200 people are feared trapped. 15 people have been rescued: Aditi S Tatkare, Maharashtra Minister pic.twitter.com/OWXKxfs0F2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020