Ahead of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on January 19 that RT-PCR tests would be conducted in Parliament for MPs on January 27 and 28 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The Speaker has requested that states facilitate the health check-up of MPs. The Budget Session would commence on January 29 and the Economic Survey would be presented on the same day.

The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The first part of the session will have 12 sittings from January 29 to February 15 and the second part will have 21 sittings from March 8 to April 8, the Speaker said.

Birla added that detailed health SOPs have been prepared and MPs will follow vaccination norms as prescribed by the Centre.

The session time for the Upper House is 9 am to 2 pm and for the Lower House, it is 4 pm to 9 pm. Question hour and zero hour will be conducted during the session. The Speaker added that the seating arrangements would be the same as that of the Monsoon Session.