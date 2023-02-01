Memes on the Budget 2023 ruled Twitter as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Budget 2023. #Budget2023 and #IncomeTax are the top trends on Twitter but the phrase ‘Middle Class’ is also featured on the trends list.
Even those who do not wish to participate in the serious discussions of the budget chipped in on the fun with memes.
Me working hard to earn some money.Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023
People discussing about #BudgetSession2022.....Me with zero knowledge of finance : pic.twitter.com/rHtiZcnfnL— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 1, 2022
Middle class waiting for budget#BudgetSession #Memes pic.twitter.com/njrBF1tLiv— Mohammad sameer (@Sameer_Abrham) January 31, 2023
Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022
Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement. pic.twitter.com/kWNZvSwWAH— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2022
What is an ideal 'Budget'?Just asked #ChatGPT😉#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/nkG9KyQO0u— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 31, 2023
Aaj 🤷🏻♂️❤️ Ismein sab badhiya ho bhagwan #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/RBGYozVeLB— Adarsh♡̷̷ˎˊ˗𝘀𝘁𝗮n ʰᵉᵃᵛʸ ᵈʳⁱᵛᵉʳꨄ︎ (@Adarsh_Jha_07) February 1, 2023
Families doing the math a week before budget is announced:#Memes #DailyMemes #Budget #Budget2023 #UnionBudget2023 #UnionBudget pic.twitter.com/FEBZQHucho— 5paisa (@5paisa) January 30, 2023