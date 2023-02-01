Budget 2023 | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 7,000 crore outlay for 3rd phase of eCourts project

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a Rs 7,000 crore outlay for the third phase of the e-courts project during the Budget Session 2023.

"For efficient administration of justice, Phase III of the eCourts project will be launched with an outlay of Rs 7,000 crores," Sitharaman said.

The eCourts Mission Mode Project was conceptualised by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court (SC) on the basis of the National Policy and Action Plan to implement information and communication technology (ICT) in India's judiciary.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 24 had said that the proposal was on its final stage and would require funding from the Centre.

"The e-Committee of SC has initiated an eCourt project. It is at the final stage. The proposal will also cost a huge amount of money. I hope that we can bring it to the cabinet. PM Modi is proactive in providing assistance in the demands of the judiciary," Rijiju had told ANI.

The pan-India project is monitored and funded by the Ministry of Law and Justice and envisages to provide citizens efficient and time-bound judicial services.

The plan will develop, install and implement decision support systems in courts. It will also increase information accessibility and transparency in an automated matter.

This combined effort of the government and the judiciary could bring the number of pending cases in India down, Rijiju had said.