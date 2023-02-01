English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Budget 2023: It's Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth presentation today

Budget 2023: It's Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth presentation today

Budget 2023: It's Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth presentation today
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 11:38:54 AM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Nirmala Sitharaman is the sixth finance minister to present five Union Budgets in a row. Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai are the other finance ministers who presented five or more budgets in a row.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fifth time today. Sitharaman presented her first budget in 2019. She is the sixth finance minister to present five Union Budgets in a row. Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai are the other finance ministers who presented five or more budgets in a row.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


2022
The Union Budget 2022 focused on developing the digital sector of the Indian economy along with emerging sectors. Key provisions included the ability for taxpayers to update returns, the defence sector allowing private players, the promotion of the drone sector and more initiatives for the promotion of clean energy. Sitharaman’s Budget speech was her shortest at 90 minutes.
ALSO READ: Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: First visuals of Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi Khata' out, FM reaches Parliament
2021
The Union Budget 2021 focused on healthcare, inclusive development, and farmers’ welfare. The Budget made it possible for senior citizens above age 75 to not file tax returns if they only had a pension and interest income, expansion of schemes like the Ujjwala scheme and the announcement of Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. The Finance Minister’s Budget speech was about 100 minutes.
2020
Union Budget 2020 was the second full budget of the second Narendra Modi administration and started with a reduction in income tax rates across slabs. Several other tax measures like the abolishment of dividend distribution tax, the tax burden on stock options were reduced, and more were introduced. Sitharaman spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes during her longest Budget speech.
ALSO READ: Budget 2023 | Entire expenditure under ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ to be borne by the centre: Nirmala Sitharaman
2019
Union Budget 2019 was the first budget presented by Sitharaman. The Budget highlighted the goal of the government to turn India into a $5 trillion economy. She talked about expanding the Digital India campaign to all sectors of the economy. The Budget also highlighted the goal of improving the nation’s health with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Budget focused on MSMEs, start-ups, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs and batteries, and medical devices under the Make in India campaign. Her Budget speech went on for 2 hours and 15 minutes.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023budget 2023 latest newsNirmala Sitharaman

Previous Article

Budget 2023 | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 7,000 crore outlay for 3rd phase of eCourts project

Next Article

Here's all about FM Nirmala Sitharaman's team of bureaucrats and advisors behind Budget 2023

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X