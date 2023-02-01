Nirmala Sitharaman is the sixth finance minister to present five Union Budgets in a row. Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai are the other finance ministers who presented five or more budgets in a row.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fifth time today. Sitharaman presented her first budget in 2019. She is the sixth finance minister to present five Union Budgets in a row. Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai are the other finance ministers who presented five or more budgets in a row.

2022

The Union Budget 2022 focused on developing the digital sector of the Indian economy along with emerging sectors. Key provisions included the ability for taxpayers to update returns, the defence sector allowing private players, the promotion of the drone sector and more initiatives for the promotion of clean energy. Sitharaman’s Budget speech was her shortest at 90 minutes.

2021

The Union Budget 2021 focused on healthcare, inclusive development, and farmers’ welfare. The Budget made it possible for senior citizens above age 75 to not file tax returns if they only had a pension and interest income, expansion of schemes like the Ujjwala scheme and the announcement of Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. The Finance Minister’s Budget speech was about 100 minutes.

2020

Union Budget 2020 was the second full budget of the second Narendra Modi administration and started with a reduction in income tax rates across slabs. Several other tax measures like the abolishment of dividend distribution tax, the tax burden on stock options were reduced, and more were introduced. Sitharaman spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes during her longest Budget speech.

ALSO READ: Budget 2023 | Entire expenditure under ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ to be borne by the centre: Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2023

2019

Union Budget 2019 was the first budget presented by Sitharaman. The Budget highlighted the goal of the government to turn India into a $5 trillion economy. She talked about expanding the Digital India campaign to all sectors of the economy. The Budget also highlighted the goal of improving the nation’s health with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Budget focused on MSMEs, start-ups, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs and batteries, and medical devices under the Make in India campaign. Her Budget speech went on for 2 hours and 15 minutes.