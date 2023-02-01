English
homeindia News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman keeps up tradition of matching her saree to the bahi-khata

By Shloka Badkar  Feb 1, 2023 11:01:31 AM IST (Updated)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is known for her love for Indian textiles, reached the Parliament wearing a red traditional temple border saree for this year's Union Budget on Wednesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who took charge as the Union Finance Minister in 2019, kept up with her tradition picking a saree that almost matches the 'bahi-khata'. The FM, who is known for her love for Indian textiles, reached the Parliament wearing a red traditional temple border saree for this year's Union Budget on Wednesday.

Usually, temple border sarees are made of silk, cotton or a mix of both and are worn on special occasions. The Finance Minister opted for a red saree with a star-like design, a black border with golden work on it. Red symbolises love, strength, commitment and bravery. Red is also often connected with Goddess Durga in the Hindu culture. The goddess is the epitome of female power and strength.
FM's saree choices over the years and the 'bahi-khata'
The Finance Minister has actively promoted traditional handlooms. Her sartorial choices during the Budget sessions showcase her support for handwoven fabrics.
Last year, the Finance Minister maroon Bomkai saree with a rusty brown tone, which is usually made in Odisha's Sonepur district.
The year before that she wore a Pochampally silk saree that also had ikat patterns on the pallu as well as a green border. The saree is traditionally made in Telangana's Pochampally.
In 2020, however, she opted for a yellow gold silk saree. But, in 2019, she donned a simple pink saree and that was the same year she ditched the tradition of carrying a briefcase comprising the Budget documents and opted for the 'bahi-khata', which showcases how Indian households, small shops as well as enterprises manage their budgets. The red 'bahi-khata' also has the national emblem in gold on it.
In 2021, a made-in-India digital tablet was used instead of traditional Budget documents, in a bid to go paperless.
Click here to check Budget 2023 LIVE updates 
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 10:59 AM IST
    X