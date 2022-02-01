Budget 2022-23: Centre to roll out e-passports from this year, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will roll out e-passports from 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 today.

“The issuance of e-passports with futuristic tech will be introduced in 2022-23,” the finance minister said in her budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

The new passports will come with an electronic chip in the jacket with important security-related data encoded on it.

The government had hinted at the rolling out smart e-passports with secure biometric data earlier.

The new passports would be compliant with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and ease the passage of passengers through immigration check-ins, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary in the ministry of external affairs, had said earlier this month.

The government has been in discussion with India Security Press about the feasibility and applicability of a chip-secured biometric passport for Indians.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had said the government would pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority to enable issuance of new passports with advanced security features. The chip will contain digitally signed personal particulars of the applicants.

The system will be able to identify issues with the chip if anyone tampers with it or when passport authentication fails in case of tampering.

The government has awarded the contract to Nashik-based India Security Press to procure International Civil Aviation Organisation-compliant electronic contactless inlays and operating systems to manufacture e-passports.

Once India Security Press completes procurement of the electronic contactless inlays, the government will start issuing the e-passports.