The sunny state of Goa received an unexpected Rs 300 crore gift from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presented Budget 2021 on February 1. Sitharaman announced a massive Rs 300 for celebrations of its 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

I thank the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, FM Smt @nsitharaman ji for the allocation of ₹ 300 Cr in the budget to mark 60 Years of Goa's Liberation. I also thank the Union Home Minster Shri @AmitShah ji for his continued guidence and support. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 1, 2021

Goa was a Portuguese colony for 451 years, before the region was liberated by Indian armed forces in 1961. The sunny state celebrates Liberation Day on December 18.