Budding start-ups in India to get support of IVY Growth Associates

Planning to establish a business in India but having trouble getting investors and an incubator? Surat-based IVY Growth Associates will now aid, mentor, incubate and accelerate the early-stage budding entrepreneurs setting up their start-ups in India, the company said in a release.

According to the organisation, it believes in the invention, communication, and collaboration, as well as working as advisors to early-stage entrepreneurs by giving them rich experience learning with set goals and supporting startups in finding the correct set of investors from their angel network.

The advisory team of IVY growth includes industry experts CA Mehul Shah and CA Prateek Toshniwal. The founding team includes Sharad Todi, Anuj Toshniwal and Subhangi Toshniwal.

IVY Growth Associates main focus is on hand-holding, mentoring, culture development, acceptance of learning, providing knowledge and learning towards emerging technologies, development of new markets, and work towards sustainability and scalability.

According to Prateek Toshniwal, India is fast emerging as the next destination for start-ups, angel investors and entrepreneurship.

The early stage start-ups in India are finding it difficult of getting funded and mentored. This is where the IVY Growth Associates chips in to provide the most exclusive venture programme to the early-stage start-ups in India, Toshniwal said.

“In the last one month, IVY has grown its portfolio by 8 startups and are in process of completing 4 mandates of fundraising for startups from Surat, Delhi and Bangalore i.e Hobit, Zappfresh, Refrens, and Bebeburp. The gates at IVY are open for investors to become venture partners and for startups to pitch their ideas," Toshniwal added.