Buddha Purnima: All you need to know about the day and its significance

सभी देशवासियों और पूरे विश्व में भगवान बुद्ध के अनुयायियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान बुद्ध ने मानवता को अहिंसा, करुणा और सहिष्णुता का मार्ग दिखाया। उनकी शिक्षाएं आज और अधिक प्रासंगिक हैं। आइए, हम सब भगवान बुद्ध द्वारा दिखाए गए मार्ग पर चलने का संकल्प लें।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022
On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022
The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Baisakh month in honour of Lord Gautam Buddha who taught about non-violence, compassion and tolerance