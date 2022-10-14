    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    BSF shoots down drone entering India from Pakistan's side

    A massive search operation is launched in the entire area, said a senior BSF official.

    Border Security Force troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan's side. The drone reported India along the International Border at 4:35 am in the Gurdaspur sector, Punjab.
    A massive search operation is launched in the entire area, said a senior BSF official.
    Prabhakar Joshi, BSF DIG -- Gurdaspur, said, "Jawans of BSF heard a drone coming from Pakistan side. As soon as it entered India, jawans fired 17 rounds of bullets at it. One of the blades of the drone was damaged. Entire area is being searched. The drone will be analysed."
