Brutal heatwaves ahead, here is how government plans to deal with scorching summer

After the hottest February seen in over a century, India is set to see a repeat of last’s year brutal summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a hotter than usual March, April and May this year. The weather department added that central and northwest India will have a very high probability of experiencing heatwaves in the coming months.

India experienced a massive heatwave in 2022 that stretched over most of the subcontinent including neighbouring Pakistan. The heatwave, which occurred between March and April, resulted in the death of 90 individuals and saw the hottest March in the region since 1901.

How is the government preparing?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired a high-level meeting to review the government’s preparations for the next few months. PM Modi was briefed about the potential impact on Rabi crops and that of a normal monsoon on crop harvest. The PM was also briefed about the state of medical infrastructure when it comes to disasters related to heat along with mitigation measures for extreme heat. Hospitals and medical institutions have also been asked to conduct fire audits and run mock fire safety drills, as the risk of accidental fires is much higher during heatwaves.

In the meeting, the Food Corporation of India was tasked with ensuring that reserve grains and buffer stocks were stored properly even during extreme heat conditions. The IMD was also asked to prepare daily weather forecasts that can be easily disseminated and understood by the public. At the same time, TV news channels and FM radio have also been asked to share and explain daily weather forecasts to ensure all citizens are aware of the weather.

The PM added that protocols and dos and don'ts for hot weather need to be prepared and shared across all formats so that people have access to important information at all times. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already published and shared various information materials on do’s and don’ts of how to deal with a heatwave.

The major concerns during a heatwave are the impact on crops and food supply, power generation, and the health of citizens.

In terms of agricultural impact, a second consecutive year of heatwaves is expected to hit the production of wheat, grape seeds, chickpeas and other Rabi crops. Last year, the government curbed exports of wheat and other grains, a decision that may be retaken depending on the situation in 2023.

The government is also already preparing to meet peak power demand in the coming months, asking power generators to scale up output significantly. Gas-fired power stations will be filled with increased imports of natural gas. The Central Electricity Authority has estimated peak electricity demand to hit 229 GW during April, before tapering off after the arrival of the monsoon.

Power Minister RK Singh has already asked power generators to ensure that there is no load-shedding during the peak months while also tasking the Central Electricity Authority to ensure that there is a fair allocation of coal to various states and Union Territories. Indian Railways has already increased its coal transportation, expecting a steady ramp-up in coal demand in the coming months.

The state governments are also proactively making plans to deal with the coming heat waves.