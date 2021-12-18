Brij Hotels to unravel unexplored part of South Asia

Brij Hotels -- collection of bespoke hotels offering hyper-local experiences - said it is aiming to restore India’s culture and heritage while creating tourism in unexplored locations.

The brand is co-founded by Udit and Anant Kumar, who exited their last start-up 1589 hotels. Currently, they operate in 5 destinations, in the states Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc. They are looking to partner with asset owners and investors to take the current portfolio to 15 hotels by end of 2022, it said in a statement.

"Brij Hotels is an amalgamation of locations and heritage properties, for example, it operates a 200-year-old hunting lodge, a colonial bungalow, tents situated at a foothill of a leopard cave, a 250-year-old war fort," it added.

The founders have a mission to create an eco-system of sustainable tourism generated through building local, hiring local, and showcasing local experiences, it said.

Udit Kumar, Co-Founder of Brij Hotels said, “Each of our properties will endeavor to build a sustainable ecosystem for the growth of the local economy without interfering with their cultural heritage. We want to create experiences that will stir an emotion, be it having tea with flamingoes, spotting jiya the leopard with its cubs, kayaking in your own private lake, or lunching with the shepherds family. ”

Adding further Anant Kumar Co-Founder Brij Hotels said, “We are looking to bring the interiors of South Asia to the world, building in obscure locations like Bisalpur, Pokhra, Mulshi, etc. We want to build technology that helps make the locals more employable, which makes each of our guests( Brijwasi)feel more at home, and also helps take India’s diverse heritage to the World."