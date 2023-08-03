After wrestler row, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh now accused of illegal mining

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a panel to investigate illegal mining allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

After facing allegations of sexually harassing wrestlers, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has now been accused of "illegal mining." The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognizance of a plea accusing the BJP MP of engaging in illegal mining activities in certain villages of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. The petition, which highlights concerns over the environmental impact of such activities, calls for appropriate remedial measures to be taken.

Singh, however, has denied all claims and told ANI, "My family and I have nothing to do with illegal mining even remotely. This is false news... The incident is bogus and untrue."

The NGT plea alleges that the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Singh, is involved in "illegal mining" in the villages of Majharath, Jaitpur and Nawabganj, all located in the Tarbganj tehsil of Gonda district. It further claims that more than 700 overloaded trucks are used daily for the "illegal transportation of extracted minor minerals," and that approximately 2 million cubic meters of minor minerals are being stored and illegally sold. The petition also asserts that the overloaded trucks have caused damage to the Patpar Ganj bridge and road.

A bench consisting of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and A Senthil Vel of the NGT found the allegations serious enough to warrant investigation.

"Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment," the bench stated during the hearing on Wednesday.

The NGT has constituted a joint committee, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the District Magistrate of Gonda. This committee has been tasked with verifying the factual accuracy of the allegations and recommending appropriate remedial action in accordance with the applicable laws and guidelines.

The tribunal has directed the joint committee to conduct site visits within one week, listen to the grievances of the applicant, and involve both the applicant and representatives of the accused project proponent during the investigation.

The committee's primary focus is to determine if the activities comply with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines of 2016 and the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining of 2020. Additionally, the committee will assess the impact of the mining on the river Saryu and recommend any necessary remediation or rehabilitation measures.

The joint committee is required to submit a factual and action-taken report within two months from the formation date. The matter will be up for further proceedings on November 7.

It's noteworthy that Brij Bhushan Singh is also facing a separate case involving alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers as the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

With agency inputs.