Brazil working with India to make G20 a success, says envoy

The first major meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is taking place in Bengaluru. During this meeting, finance ministers and central bank governors will get into a huddle and discuss several issues plaguing the global economy.

India's Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who addressed the media earlier today and asserted that support for Ukraine will be her top priority at the summit.

André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, Brazil Envoy to India, mentioned that Brazil will soon be taking up the G20 Presidency after India. This news comes in the midst of an important meeting between India and Brazil, where both countries have similar views on what can be achieved and therefore Brazil is working with India to make G20 a success.

do Lago said, “I believe that what is extremely important in that sequence of developing countries chairing G20 is to show that many of the solutions the world is looking for can come from countries like India, like Brazil, like South Africa and Indonesia so this is a great exercise to show how much we are engaged in dealing with the issues that go beyond out countries.”

One of the key issues that India and Brazil agree on is the need for an end to war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated that "this isn't the time for war" and both countries recognise that the economic dimension of war is terrible. It is important to make sure that the impact of war is overcome, especially when it comes to issues such as the supply of fertilisers, which can impact food all over the world.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit India on February 25. He will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi in an efforts to bolster the bilateral relationship and trade ties.

On the topic of the Russia-Ukraine war, Philipp Ackermann, German Envoy To India, acknowledged that the conflict has been ongoing for over a year with no end in sight. He emphasised the importance of supporting Ukraine as much as possible and stated that the West is united in its belief that Russia must leave Ukraine.

Ackermann said, “We feel that in the sort of international context safety of borders are very, very important part of our international order, and that should be sustained and that should be prevailing and therefore I think our clear decision is to support Ukraine.”

Speaking from the sidelines of G20 meeting, Ackermann expressed that it is unacceptable for one country to invade a smaller country and that decoupling is always a difficult phase, especially given that Russia borders Europe.

Regarding Germany's partnership with India, Ackermann stated that the two countries had a broad range of items on their agenda, including the IT sector, digitisation, and manufacturing. He expressed excitement about India's potential in these areas and noted that Germany had spent an enormous amount of money to build its military capability.

