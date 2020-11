Shambhu Nath Pandey of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading with 13,282 EVM votes in Brahampur Legislative Assembly Constituency. His voting percentage stands at 52.03 percent as of now.

Brahampur Legislative Assembly Constituency is an assembly constituency in Buxar district in the Indian state of Bihar. It is a part of the Buxar Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituency of the state.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Buxar and Shambhu Nath Yadav (RJD) is the present MLA of Brahampur Legislative Assembly.

Buxar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar. Other assembly constituencies that fall under Buxar are Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh and Dinara.

In Buxar, voting was done in the first phase of the assembly election in Bihar on October 28.

Counting of votes got underway at 8 am and postal ballots were opened first and these trends are mostly based on these ballots. Officials said the final results may be delayed a bit this time owing to an increase in the number of polling stations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.