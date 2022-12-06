Inspiring quotes by BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

The death anniversary of the father of India's Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar — fondly called Babasaheb by his followers — is on December 6. His words are more than relevant today.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb by his followers, donned many hats of a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. Dr Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. His death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas across India every year. On the death anniversary of the father of the Constitution, here's a look at some of his inspiring quotes.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people”

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.”

“Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

“Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.”