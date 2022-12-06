English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Inspiring quotes by BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

Inspiring quotes by BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

Inspiring quotes by BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 6, 2022 6:35:40 AM IST (Published)

The death anniversary of the father of India's Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar — fondly called Babasaheb by his followers — is on December 6. His words are more than relevant today.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb by his followers, donned many hats of a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. Dr Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. His death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas across India every year. On the death anniversary of the father of the Constitution, here's a look at some of his inspiring quotes.

Recommended Articles

View All
Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

HealthifyMe becomes the latest startup to announce layoffs, will slash 142 jobs

IST2 Min(s) Read

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling

IST2 Min(s) Read

IT growth to further slow down in 2023 but these two tech giants may fare better: Nomura

IT growth to further slow down in 2023 but these two tech giants may fare better: Nomura

IST5 Min(s) Read

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."


“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people”

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

Also read: Constitution Day: History and significance

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.”

“Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

Also read: 'Why not Ambedkar's?' asks Manish Tewari after Kejriwal bats for Ganesh-Lakshmi photo on currency notes

“Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.”

“Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act.” 

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BR Ambedkar

Previous Article

BR Ambedkar’s 66th death anniversary: Standout facts about the visionary

Next Article

Delhi government bans plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers