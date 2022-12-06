BR Ambedkar’s 66th death anniversary: Standout facts about the visionary

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar played a crucial role in laying the foundation of Independent India. His progressive thinking — like converting the 14-hour workday to an 8-hour one — can give any contemporary savant an inferiority complex.

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, or Babasaheb, is known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He passed away on December 6, 1956, and his death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in the country. Ambedkar’s visionary thinking and contributions established the social and legal foundation of the Republic of India.

On his 66th death anniversary, here’s a look at a few interesting facts about Dr BR Ambedkar.

He was born to a Hindu family belonging to Maharashtra's Mahaar caste but in 1956 he converted to Buddhism with his followers.

He received his education at Columbia University in the US and the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

Ambedkar knew nine languages. He studied in universities across the world for 21 years.

His 20-page autobiography, Waiting for a Visa, has been used as a textbook at Columbia University.

Ambedkar played a crucial role in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India as it was conceptualised in line with the guidelines presented by Babasaheb to the Hilton Young Commission based on his book, The Problem of the Rupee – Its Origin and Its Solution.

He was awarded a scholarship by the Gaekwar (ruler), Sayajirao Gaekwad III, of Baroda to study in the US. Sajirao later persuaded Ambedkar to join Baroda Public Services.

Ambedkar continues to have an impact on millions of Indians. Those who follow his teachings use the salutation Jai Bhim in his respect.

He was also appointed to work with the all-White Simon Commission that was established by the British for constitutional reforms in India.