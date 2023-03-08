The controversy has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some defending the website's right to freedom of expression and others criticising the ad for being insensitive towards Hindu traditions. Some Twitter users have called for a boycott of the website with #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending on Twitter and have demanded that the ad be taken down.

Matrimonial website Bharat Matrimony has come under fire on social media for their latest video advertisement released on the occasion of Holi and International Women's Day. Netizens accused the website of hurting Hindu sentiments by depicting Holi in a negative light.

Some Twitter users have called for a boycott of the website with #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending on Twitter and have demanded that the ad be taken down.

"Didn't matter. Why did Bharat matrimony approve it?? They need to be punished for it. Boycott Bharat matrimony!!" a user tweeted.

Another user wrote, with a mention of Swiggy, which recently created an outcry on Twitter over a billboard ad for Instamart.

#BoycottBharatMatrimony" "After playing Holi I come on twitter to see this hateful ad ! Holi is fun filled -those who do not like to play genuinely are not forced ! We dance , sing, eat , drink and feel joyful wrote another Twitter user.

While a Twitter user who called it an awareness video said, "There is absolutely nothing wrong in what they have said. There are many cases of women harassment. They have just created awareness. There are few people who take advantage of this situation and touch girls inappropriately as nobody will tell anything. #BoycottBharatMatrimony"

The advertisement which brought backlash to the website shows a woman washing off colours from her face after a Holi celebration to reveal bruises on her face, suggesting that she has been subjected to harassment while applying colors during the celebration.

Bharat Matrimony has not yet responded to the backlash, but the company's CEO, Murugavel Janakiraman, has previously stated that the company's goal is to promote gender equality and empower women through their services.