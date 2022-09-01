    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Boutique Spirit Brands launches Trouvaille craft gin

    Boutique Spirit Brands launches Trouvaille craft gin

    Boutique Spirit Brands launches Trouvaille craft gin
    Boutique Spirit Brands, a multi-category spirits brand, has announced the launch of Trouvaille craft gin. The name translates to "being a lucky find “which precisely defines the nature of the gin the brand offers, the company said in a statement.
    "Trouvaille craft gin produces small-batch, artisanal gins using only the finest ingredients and botanical elements that further make the final product smooth and perfectly balanced. Crafting its liquor from French spirits, the brand strives to create a unique drink for its customers. Trouvaille's gin dominates the buds of the connoisseurs," it said.
    Whether the patrons stand to be a gin enthusiast or just getting started with it, Trouvaille craft gin is most certainly going to pamper them with everything good from their first sip to their last, it added.
    Commenting on the same, Rahul Gagerna, founder and CEO of Boutique Spirit Brands, said, "Indian alcoholic beverage sector is known to contribute to nearly 1.5 million jobs countrywide alongside supporting other opportunities to make India globally competitive. We are tapping into this potential with an intent to surge these numbers to new highs and help the country be recognised in the international market with a homegrown brand like ours."
    "With an ambition to represent India across global waters, we are also aggressively focusing on innovation and thus catalysing industry growth with every brand and spirit that we manufacture, nurture, and introduce in the market," he added.
    The company is making buzz in the metro cities and is anticipated to catch more traction in the coming towns as it endeavours to cover a significant portion of the Indian market.
