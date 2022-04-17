Boris Johnson's first visit to India as UK Prime Minister on April 21

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India next week. His visit is aimed to boost economic, defense, security and technological cooperation between the two countries.

He will also use his visit to advance Foreign Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with India.

Johnson will visit India for the first time as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on April 21, where he will first travel to Ahmedabad. He will then visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 22.

"The leaders will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defense, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific," the UK government said in a statement.

Downing Street added that Johnson will visit India to "deepen the long-term partnership for peace and prosperity with a fellow leading democracy, in the face of global economic challenges and threats from autocratic states."

On April 21, Johnson will meet with leading businesses to discuss India and UK's thriving commercial, trade and people links. "This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister has visited Gujarat, India’s fifth largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK," the statement said.

In Gujarat, Johnson is expected to announce major investment in key industries in both the UK and India as well as new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology, the statement said.

"He will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year," Downing Street said, adding that a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by up to £3 billion.