Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson agreed on a 2030 Roadmap' as a framework for strengthening ties across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

Downing Street said the two Prime Ministers have pledged to achieve a quantum leap in the UK-India relationship and that India has elevated the status of its relationship with the UK to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - the first European country to be granted that status.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the successful partnership on vaccines. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Johnson for the prompt medical assistance provided by the UK in the wake of the severe second wave of COVID-19 in India. Prime Minister Johnson appreciated India’s role in extending assistance to the UK and other countries over the last year, including by way of supply of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

They also discussed the extradition of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi. Modi sought early extradition of the economic offenders, and the UK PM assured to do everything possible, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both Prime Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and G7. They reiterated commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run-up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year.

India and the UK launched a comprehensive partnership on migration and mobility that will facilitate greater opportunities for the mobility of students and professionals between the two countries.

The Prime Minister expressed his desire to be able to welcome Prime Minister Johnson in India as per his convenience after the situation stabilizes. Prime Minister Johnson also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit UK for the G-7 Summit.

The '2030 Roadmap', to be published in full by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and agreed between the two sides, includes plans to expand the UK-India health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience. This includes firming up international supply chains to ensure critical medicines, vaccines and other medical products reach those who need them most.