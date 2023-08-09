BSF to run Operation Alert along the India-Pak border from August 11

BSF wants to maintain a closer watch near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints, camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will run an operation from August 11 along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts in view of Independence Day. Codenamed Operation Alert, the paramilitary organisation’s new initiative will last till August 17.

BSF wants to maintain a closer watch near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints, camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.

He said the BSF always increases its vigilance ahead of Independence Day. He added that jawans will be deployed in sensitive areas during the period.

Also Read:Islamabad High Court refuses to grant instant relief to jailed Imran Khan

-With inputs from PTI