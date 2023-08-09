BSF to run Operation Alert along the India-Pak border from August 11

1 Min Read
BSF wants to maintain a closer watch near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints, camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) will run an operation from August 11 along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts in view of Independence Day. Codenamed Operation Alert, the paramilitary organisation’s new initiative will last till August 17.
BSF wants to maintain a closer watch near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints, camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.
He said the BSF always increases its vigilance ahead of Independence Day. He added that jawans will be deployed in sensitive areas during the period.
-With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read