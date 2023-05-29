English
    Boost for solar, wind energy companies as government waives inter-state transmission charges

    By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 29, 2023 7:35:59 PM IST (Updated)

    Offshore wind power projects commissioned by 2032 will remain exempt from ISTS for 25 years, while the projects commissioned after 2032 will be levied ISTS charges based on the period of commissioning.

    In a boost for solar and wind energy companies, the Power Ministry has waived ISTS (inter-state transmission) charges on electricity generated from solar & wind sources of energy.

    Offshore wind power projects commissioned by 2032 will remain exempt from ISTS for 25 years, while the projects commissioned after 2032 will be levied ISTS charges based on the period of commissioning. The move may incentivise early commissioning of solar and wind power projects to save on payment of ISTS charges.
    For offshore wind power projects, 25 percent of the applicable ISTS charges will apply to plants being commissioned between 2033 to 2034, 50 percent of the applicable ISTS charges will apply to plants being commissioned between 2034 to 2035, 75 percent of the applicable ISTS charges will apply to plants being commissioned between 2035 to 2036, and full ISTS charges will apply to plants being commissioned 2037 onwards.
