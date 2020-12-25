  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

BOOK EXCERPT: Vajpayee, The Years That Changed India

Updated : December 25, 2020 06:20 PM IST

Despite Vajpayee’s best efforts to tell the ‘free world’ that their hopes of China evolving like one of them was going nowhere; instead, it was with India that there was a convergence of interest and values.
BOOK EXCERPT: Vajpayee, The Years That Changed India

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement