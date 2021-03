A bomb scare at Taj Mahal has created a high alert scene in Agra, with police closing all three gates of Taj Mahal shut. The bomb squad team has reached the location to conduct further investigation.

Agra Police received a call from an unknown person on Thursday morning, with the caller saying a bomb has been placed inside the monument. Jumping into action, police had the place evicted, and soon after, the shops nearby were also shut down.

UP Police is trying to find the caller by tracing the call, but till now they haven't been able to find anything on the caller. Police and the bomb squad are currently conducting a search operation in the premises of the Taj Mahal.

Update: A Satish Ganesh, IG Agra told news agency ANI: The bomb disposal squad and other teams carried out an extensive search of the grounds, but found no questionable object. The man who called to give information of the bomb will soon be traced. I'd like to assure you that there are 99 percent chances of it being a hoax call.