Bollywood actress Yami Gautam summoned by ED in alleged money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for questioning in an alleged money laundering case.

Official sources on Friday told PTI that the actor has been asked to appear before the agency on July 7 at the office of the central probe agency in south Mumbai.

According to the sources, the investigation is being done under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu. Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said. The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a private bank account.

