©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Boeing to fly 2 Super Hornet fighter aircraft to India for operational demonstrations

By PTI  IST (Updated)
Making a strong sales pitch for F/A-18 Super Hornet, vice president of Boeing's India Business Development Alain Garcia said the aircraft has been specifically designed from its inception for carrier operations, can operate from the Indian Navy aircraft carriers and will meet or exceed the STOBAR performance requirements of the Indian Navy.

US aerospace giant Boeing is planning to fly two Super Hornet fighter jets to Goa this summer for operational demonstrations before its potential buyer the Indian Navy, according to a senior company executive.
Making a strong sales pitch for F/A-18 Super Hornet, vice president of Boeing's India Business Development Alain Garcia said the aircraft has been specifically designed from its inception for carrier operations, can operate from the Indian Navy aircraft carriers and will meet or exceed the STOBAR performance requirements of the Indian Navy.
STOBAR (short take-off but arrested recovery or short take-off, barrier-arrested recovery) is a system used for the launch and recovery of aircraft from the deck of an aircraft carrier.
"This has been proven by our successful ski-jump tests conducted in 2020 and extensive simulation studies. Additionally, we will also prove that further with operational demonstrations in India in May and June," Garcia said.
