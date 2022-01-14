BMC's new WhatsApp helpline: For Mumbaikars, many civic services are just a tap away; check details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a new WhatsApp helpline that offers various services to residents at their fingertips. The number, which BMC tweeted on its official Twitter handle, can be used for various purposes--from grievance redressal to licence renewal--in Marathi and English.

In an amusing goof-up, however, the Mumbai civic body announced an incorrect number--comprising 11 digits-- in the initial tweet, which said, “Mumbai, we are just a ‘Hi’ away now! WhatsApp us a 'Hi' on 89999228999 to avail services from grievance redressal to license

Mumbai, we are just a ‘Hi’ away now! WhatsApp us a 'Hi' on 89999228999 to avail services from grievance redressal to license renewal.https://t.co/tacdAeQomD#BMCLaFaktaWhatsappKara#BMCJustAHiAway pic.twitter.com/OqXk4Emqgn— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022 BMC soon realised its error and issued a correction, this time with the right number--8999228999. BMC soon realised its error and issued a correction, this time with the right number--8999228999.

We regret the typo in the tweet. Please note that the correct WhatsApp number is 8999228999You could also click here - https://t.co/t99mt4iGWZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022

Among civic services for "citizens" and "businesses" on the WhatsApp helpline, the BMC currently offers online bill payments, shop licence renewal, festival permissions, and application payments. The civic body also offers a grievance redressal service, covering solid waste management, drainage, stormwater drain, roads and traffic, gardens and trees, health, and water supply. Also, users will be able to know their ward, find nearby schools and health services, emergency contacts, and BEST services.

The WhatsApp helpline also offers assistance to "tourists" on emergency contacts, heritage walks, nearby amenities and BEST services.

As could be seen in the replies to the original tweet, BMC was flooded with requests and suggestions for features to be added to the WhatsApp bot.

This is not the first time that the BMC , the richest municipal corporation in the country, has come up with unique measures to make day-to-day life easier fo rMumbaikars. Earlier, the civic body had set up helpline numbers for citizens to submit images of potholes in the city. Once the images were shared, BMC had to ensure the hole was filled within 24 hours.

There were reports about plans to set up helpline numbers to deal with complaints related to waste management and an option to call COVID-19 war rooms.

