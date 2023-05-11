BMC to create digital dashboard to give real-time updates on roadworks in Mumbai

The dashboard will include details such as the timeframe for specific work, the defect liability period of roads, and the progress of road development along a stretch.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon create a digital dashboard to provide information to the public regarding roadworks in Mumbai, according to reports.

The goal of this initiative is to ensure transparency in road concretisation projects and better coordination among various civic departments. The Storm Water Drains (SWD) department currently operates a similar dashboard that provides real-time data on pre-monsoon desilting work, according to an Indian Express report.

The Mumbai road concretisation project, which was announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has faced criticism from opposition leaders. They claim that with only a month left before the monsoon season, the civic body has yet to begin pre-monsoon maintenance work on several roads, particularly in the busy Bandra area of the western suburbs.

The report further states that according to P Velrasu, the additional municipal commissioner (projects), major road stretches will be concretised immediately after the monsoon, as per the contract's clauses, which exclude the monsoon season from the work period of 24 months. The BMC has already started concretisation work on several major roads in Mumbai, along with beautification projects and footpath maintenance. The digital dashboard aims to provide the public with all relevant data about the progress of maintenance and concretisation work, as well as other policy-related information.

The dashboard will include details such as the timeframe for specific work, the defect liability period (DLP) of roads, and the progress of road development along a stretch. To address the challenges faced by the department and provide solutions, a consultant will be appointed after issuing a fresh tender. The consultant will gather daily data from relevant departments and collate the information before publishing it on the website.

Former corporator Asif Zakaria, in a letter to P Velrasu, expressed concern about the delay in the commencement of road work in Bandra. Despite work orders being issued months ago, several roads have been barricaded for weeks without any progress. Zakaria highlighted the need for proper maintenance using Mastic Asphalt, which can be done overnight in patches without obstructing traffic. P Velrasu clarified that work has started on only 50 road stretches before the monsoon, while major road work on the remaining stretches will commence immediately after the monsoon.