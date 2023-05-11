BMC to create digital dashboard to give real-time updates on roadworks in Mumbai

The dashboard will include details such as the timeframe for specific work, the defect liability period of roads, and the progress of road development along a stretch.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon create a digital dashboard to provide information to the public regarding roadworks in Mumbai, according to reports.

The goal of this initiative is to ensure transparency in road concretisation projects and better coordination among various civic departments. The Storm Water Drains (SWD) department currently operates a similar dashboard that provides real-time data on pre-monsoon desilting work, according to an Indian Express report.

The Mumbai road concretisation project, which was announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has faced criticism from opposition leaders. They claim that with only a month left before the monsoon season, the civic body has yet to begin pre-monsoon maintenance work on several roads, particularly in the busy Bandra area of the western suburbs.