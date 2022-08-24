BMC serves notice to eight buildings in Mumbai's Borivali, here's why

By CNBCTV18.com

After a four-storey building collapsed in Borivali last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notices eight other buildings in the same ward and asked the residents to vacate their homes within seven days.

The eight buildings include Laxmi Nivas , Trilok Kripa CHS, Khan Mansion, Sheetal Chhaya building (all in Borivali east) and Ram Nagar Trust building no.1 and 2, Pitru Chhaya building no.1 and Laxmi Niwas building (all in Borivali west).

Some residents have challenged the BMC notices in the Bombay High Court after BMC disconnected their water and electricity supply.

The BMC has three categories for buildings older than 33 years - C1 which includes buildings that needs to be demolished, C2-B includes buildings in need of structural help and C3 which refers to structures that can be repaired to stand for the next few years.

Last week on August 19, wing A of Geetanjali Nagar came crashing down. However, no casualties were reported in the building collapse after the three families residing in the dangerous building had vacated it two hours prior to the collapse. All residents of the other wings were evacuated to safety immediately.

“It is binding on the corporation to issue a notice to secretary and chairman to submit a structural audit report. We informed each member and asked them for suggestions and objections to be submitted in seven days,” assistant municipal commissioner (R central ward) Nivrutti Gondhali said.

In many instances societies submit an audit report which declares their building safe for habitation. With two contradictory audit reports, the BMC often refers the matter to a technical advisory committee (TAC), which then decides the category of the building.

Dharmendra Kantharia, executive engineer, R (centra) ward told Hindustan Times, “An area certificate is also issued to the occupier, flat owners or tenants for individual areas to be demanded from the developer. Thereafter, seven days are given for demolition. As far as private buildings are concerned, the residents have to look for their own alternate accommodation. We make arrangements in municipal schools for temporary accommodation.”