homeindia News

BMC issues clarification about tenders for concretisation of Mumbai roads

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 14, 2023 12:41:38 PM IST (Published)

The BMC noted that it had prohibited tenders from joint ventures from smaller companies coming together as the quality of roads worked on by such companies had been called into question.  

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a clarification regarding the concretisation of 397 km of Mumbai’s road. The municipal corporation stated that it had invited large-scale tenders for the concretisation of the roads for the first time. Calling its tender awarding process transparent, the BMC said that the bidders for the project needed to have “adequate machinery, manpower, technical staff” as well as previous work on national highways and state highways.

The BMC noted that it had prohibited tenders from joint ventures from smaller companies coming together as the quality of roads worked on by such companies had been called into question.
 
The BMC also explained its rationale for the revision of the cost of the tender. BMC had cancelled all five tenders worth Rs 5,800 crore after the tenders had received a poor response at the start of November. The municipal corporation had then reissued the tender for Rs 6,079 crore with some significant changes in terms and obligations by the end of November.
ALSO READ: 
BMC urges Mumbaikars to voice suggestions for climate action plan; check details
BMC said that the earlier prices were based on USOR 2018. However, noting the significant increase in price from 2018 to 2023, the price was revised. The revised cost was roughly increased by 17 percent. The BMC stated that big companies were not willing to work at old rates and as such to increase the interest in the tenders, the BMC had to revise it.
The BMC also added new terms and conditions like the inclusion of utility ducts and precast drains. Some of the other conditions include a prohibition against subletting, technical staff being used on-site only belonging to reputable universities and more.
ALSO READ: As air pollution rises in Mumbai, BMC halts construction works for 10 days amid G20 meet
BMC said that it received good responses for all five tenders from “companies of great repute”. The municipal corporation also added that different packages of bids received different rates. BMC added that due to Mumbai’s narrow roads, very high VIP movement and also very severe restrictions for work by contractors along with different geographical conditions, bid offers cannot be compared across the different regions.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
