Amid the power outage across the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all the hospitals in the city to assess the supply of diesel and keep diesel generator sets on standby.

BMC Mumbai’s Commissioner IS Chahal has asked all hospitals in the city to contact their respective solid waste management transport garage officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours, to ensure there is no power failure in hospitals, especially ICUs.

In case of emergencies, the local administration has also requested the residents to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403.

Mumbai blackout: City suffers power outage

Maharashtra's Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that areas between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut “due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse”.

“Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes,” Raut had said earlier during the day.

Raut's statement came after most areas in the financial capital faced power outage on Monday morning. Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Colaba, Cuffe Parade Vashi and Goregaon were among many areas of MMR affected by the outage.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the electric power failure was due to the central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.

"It will take 45 min to 1 hour to restore the supply," it said.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BSET) Electricity also took to Twitter and said the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Meanwhile, the stock exchange BSE confirmed of a power failure in South Mumbai but added that the exchange is working normally. The exchange further added that complete back-up in place and doesn't expect any disruption in market activity.

'The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning,' it said. BSE has a disaster recovery center in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Blackout 2020: BSE confirms power outage, says exchange working normally

NSE is also functioning normally, a spokesperson said.