By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ahead of the festival, the BMC has announced a fine of Rs 2,000 per pothole for the organisers damaging the roads in Mumbai. BMC officials undertook an inspection of the roads after the festival ended to check if any damages were being done to roads for affixing bamboo sticks and setting up barricades in the vicinity of the pandals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav this year.

"We have imposed a fine of Rs 3,66,000 on Lalbaughcha Raja since we found around 183 potholes in the road. Most of the potholes were created since the organisers had set up railings and barricades for crowd management," Ajay Yadav, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's E ward, told Indian Express.