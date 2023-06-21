BMC COVID scam: ED raids 15 locations in Mumbai

The raids were being conducted at the locations of BMC officers, suppliers, and others who had help set up Covid machinery in the financial capital.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in alleged Rs 12000 crore scam during COVID-19 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal was questioned in connection with the alleged scam.
Two days ago, the state government had announced a Special Investigation Team to investigate the alleged scam.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported six new coronavirus cases , taking the tally of infections to 11,63,919, an official from the BMC said.
As per the civic body's health bulletin, the toll remained unchanged at 19,773, while the count of recoveries reached 11,44,112 after eight patients recovered during the day.
The city is now left with 34 active cases, it said. The city's recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate for the period June 13 to June 19 was 0.0005 per cent, the bulletin said.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 12:07 PM IST
