BMC COVID scam: ED raids 15 locations in Mumbai

The raids were being conducted at the locations of BMC officers, suppliers, and others who had help set up Covid machinery in the financial capital.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in alleged Rs 12000 crore scam during COVID-19 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal was questioned in connection with the alleged scam.