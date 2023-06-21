CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsBMC COVID scam: ED raids 15 locations in Mumbai

BMC COVID scam: ED raids 15 locations in Mumbai

BMC COVID scam: ED raids 15 locations in Mumbai
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 12:09:21 PM IST (Updated)

The raids were being conducted at the locations of BMC officers, suppliers, and others who had help set up Covid machinery in the financial capital.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in alleged Rs 12000 crore scam during COVID-19 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The raids were being conducted at the locations of BMC officers, suppliers, and others who had help set up Covid machinery in the financial capital.
Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal was questioned in connection with the alleged scam.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X