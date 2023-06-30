BMC COVID-19 scam case: ED summons IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning today

The ED had summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning earlier as well, however he remained absent. A total of eight people have recorded their statements, so far, in the COVID-19 scam case, involving the BMC.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning today in the BMC COVID-19 scam case, news agency ANI reported.

Jaiswal had been summoned for questioning earlier as well, however he remained absent. A total of eight people have recorded their statements in the case, so far.

On June 21, the ED had conducted searches across Maharashtra and seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash, documents revealing more than 50 immovable properties (estimated market value of more than Rs 150 crore) across the state. The agency also seized "fixed deposits/investments of Rs 15 crores, jewellery items worth Rs 2.46 core along with several electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops and various incriminating records/documents".

A "particular entity was supplying body bags for dead COVID-19 patients (to others) for Rs 2,000, while the (same) said company supplied body bags for Rs 6,800 to the Central Procurement Department of the BMC", the probe agency had said.

It added that the contract was given on instruction of the then mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

What's the BMC COVID scam case

The ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai on June 21 in the alleged Rs 12,000 crore scam during the COVID-19 pandemic, involving the BMC. An official said raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar. "Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic," an official had said.

The Azad Maidan police station had earlier registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar and his three partners in August 2022. BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal was also questioned in connection with the alleged scam.

The Maharashtra government had announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged scam.