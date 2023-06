BMC COVID-19 scam case: ED summons IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning today

The ED had summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning earlier as well, however he remained absent. A total of eight people have recorded their statements, so far, in the COVID-19 scam case, involving the BMC.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning today in the BMC COVID-19 scam case, news agency ANI reported.

