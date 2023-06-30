BMC COVID-19 scam case: ED summons IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning today

By CNBCTV18.com

The ED had summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning earlier as well, however he remained absent. A total of eight people have recorded their statements, so far, in the COVID-19 scam case, involving the BMC.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning today in the BMC COVID-19 scam case, news agency ANI reported.

Jaiswal had been summoned for questioning earlier as well, however he remained absent. A total of eight people have recorded their statements in the case, so far. On June 21, the ED had conducted searches across Maharashtra and seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash, documents revealing more than 50 immovable properties (estimated market value of more than Rs 150 crore) across the state. The agency also seized "fixed deposits/investments of Rs 15 crores, jewellery items worth Rs 2.46 core along with several electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops and various incriminating records/documents".