BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Wednesday said that in view of the existing norms and SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19, lockdown is less likely to be imposed. There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and has reached an alarming level of 6000 cases per day.

"If things go from bad to worse, then we will have to take additional steps. With existing SOPs, lockdown looks less likely. I believe with the current curbs, we should not need to resort to a lockdown," Chahal said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He also mentioned that there are no instructions to stop the local train as of now but the situation will be reviewed in 15 days. "The Chief Minister has already said that he doesn't want lockdown at all. We cannot lower our guard and need to be cautious. We want to curb crowding of people," Chahal said.

The BMC chief said that they could consider graded restrictions on markets if the situation worsens. "The concept of lockdown must be avoided. Poor people suffer during a lockdown. No one takes pleasure in a lockdown," he said.

Chahal said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray holds regular review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. "The Chief Minister has made it clear that lockdown is not a solution and has issued instructions that there should be no localised lockdown without his approval."