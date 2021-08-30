BMC Chief says 80% of Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point will disappear by 2050; here's why

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said a major portion of south Mumbai, including Nariman Point and state secretariat Mantralaya, will go underwater due to the rising sea level by 2050. Chahal said about 70 percent of the city's A, B, C and D wards in south Mumbai will be underwater due to climate change

He added that nature has been giving warnings, but if people do not "wake up" then the situation would turn "dangerous". "Eighty percent of the areas like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point and Mantralaya will be underwater...Means going to disappear," he said at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan and its website.

Chahal said that it is a matter of just 25-30 years.

Chahal said that in 2020, for the first time in 129 years, a cyclone (Nisarga) hit Mumbai and thereafter in the last 15 months, there have been three cyclones. After that, on August 5, 2020, about 5 to 5.5 feet of water was accumulated at Nariman point. "There was no cyclone warning that day, but considering the parameters, it was a cyclone," Chahal said.

This year, the city faced cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai and witnessed 214 mm rain on May 17, though monsoon arrives in the financial capital on June 6 or 7. Before June 9, Mumbai recorded 84 percent of the June rainfall and in July, 70 percent of the month's average rainfall was received in just four days from July 17 to 20, he said.

Under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), the data assessment has identified areas and communities most vulnerable given increasing climate uncertainty, the BMC said in a release.

With inputs from PTI