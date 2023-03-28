BMC announces water cut in parts of Mumbai till March 29, check if your supply will be hit

The water cuts will be enforced for a period of 48 hours as repair works are underway on pipelines that were damaged during construction on a box culvert by the MSRDC.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 15 percent water cut in various wards of Mumbai from March 27 to March 29. According to a press release issued by BMC on Monday, the water pipeline was damaged in two water channels near Mulund and its repairs are underway.

The water cut will be enforced from March 27 (10 pm) night till March 29 (10 pm) for a period of 48 hours. About 11 municipal wards in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and some areas in the island city of Mumbai will be affected by the water cuts, according to BMC.

“Leakage in Mumbai-2 water main near Mulund Octroi Naka, repairs underway. 15 percent water cut in most of the parts of Eastern Suburbs and City area from today 27 March, 10 PM to 29 March 2023, 10 PM,” BMC tweeted on Monday.

Areas Affected

Eastern Suburbs:

T Division: Mulund (East) and (West) Divisions

S Division: Eastern Division (Bhandup, Nahoor, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli)

N Section: (East) and (West) Sections (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar)

L Division: Kurla (East) Division (Kurla)

M/East Division: Entire Division (Govandi, Shivaji Nagar)

M/West Division: Entire Division

City Division:

A Section: Entire Section (Churchgate, Colaba)

B Section: Entire Section (Dongri, Sandhurst Road)

Section E: Entire section (Byculla)

F/South Division: Entire Division (Parel)

F/North Division: Whole Division (Antop Hill, Sion)

The water supply pipelines were damaged during construction carried out by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC) on a box culvert, as per the statement issued by the BMC.

Earlier, the civic body had announced a 10 percent water cut from March 9 to March 11 due to a leakage in a pipe during the construction work of a flyover in Thane West.