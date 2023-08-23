BMC announces water cut in Mumbai for reservoir repair work, check areas to be impacted

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a temporary suspension of water supply in Mumbai's M/East and M/West wards due to repair work at the Trombay reservoir. This water supply will be cut from August 24 to 10 AM on August 25.

A total of over 35 different localities in the M/West ward, including Chembur Camp, Union Park, Saibaba Nagar, and Shell Colony Road, will experience disruptions in the water supply. Similarly, in the M/East ward, more than 45 areas including Rafiq Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Lotus Colony, Indian Oil Nagar, Govandi, Deonar, and Mankhurd village will be impacted.

The BMC has cited the completion of high-level reservoir repair works at Pocket 1 and 2 in Trombay as the reason for the water supply suspension. Following the conclusion of these repair activities, the BMC will begin filling 1,800 mm of water through an inlet in Pocket 1 starting August 24.

In light of this situation, BMC has urged residents in the affected wards to ensure they have an adequate water reserve prior to the commencement of the supply suspension. A bulletin issued by the civic body also encourages residents to actively participate in water conservation efforts during the period of supply interruption.

Meanwhile, the H West ward of the BMC, encompassing areas like Khar Danda, has been grappling with water supply issues due to a damaged water pipeline caused by Metro Rail work. BMC's H West ward communicated through their social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the ongoing repair work at Mohammed Rafi Chowk in Bandra West, which has led to a delayed water supply to Khar Danda, Gazdarbandh, Dand Pada and parts of Khar.

As per the latest data shared on Wednesday, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai stands at 84.60 percent, equivalent to 1224461 million litres of water as of 6 AM on August 23.

Despite witnessing only light to moderate rainfal l since the start of August, the Mumbai metropolitan area and its neighbouring districts, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad, are anticipated to experience an increase in rainfall activity during the last week of the month. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast until August 26 predicts light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai and its surrounding areas, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms with lightning in isolated locations across Maharashtra.