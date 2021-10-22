BMC alert: Mumbai's several areas to face water cut on October 26, 27; check details

The water supply in Mumbai will be affected on October 26 and October 27 due to repair work by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at its water pumping station of Bhandup Complex and also at Pise Panjrapur Complex.

According to a report in Times of India, there are works of replacement of two 1200mm diameter sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of Bhandup Complex. Also, the work of replacement of stage III pump set at Pise Panjrapur Complex, civic officials said.

The maintenance work will be from 10 am on October 26 till 10 am on October 27 and there will be a 15 percent water cut in the financial capital and suburbs.

Also, repair work will be undertaken at Powai to arrest the leakage. Therefore, there will be no water supply in the areas of K/East, S, G/North and H/East wards.

The BMC has asked people to store water and co-operate with the civic agency.