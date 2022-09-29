By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Jammu and Kashmir | The first blast took place late Wednesday in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the incident.

Another blast rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning. The explosion took place in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in the region but no casualty was reported, an official said.

Army Bomb Disposal Squad, as well as officers and dog squad, reached the bus stand in Udhampur where the second blast had occurred.

On Wednesday night, a blast occurred around 10.30 pm in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the incident and are out of danger, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range was quoted by ANI as saying.

The second one occurred around 5.40 am on Thursday. Although no one was injured in the second blast, the vehicle was badly damaged, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

The DIG that a probe has been launched in connection with the blasts.