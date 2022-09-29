By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Jammu and Kashmir | The first blast took place late Wednesday in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the incident.

Another blast rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning. The explosion took place in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in the region but no casualty was reported, an official said.

Army Bomb Disposal Squad, as well as officers and dog squad, reached the bus stand in Udhampur where the second blast had occurred.

J&K | First blast happened last night around 10.30 pm in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump. Similarly, another blast happened on a bus at Udhampur bus stand. No injury in 2nd blast. Two got injured in the 1st blast & are out of danger. Probe on: DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range pic.twitter.com/zkCUs1uL7D — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

On Wednesday night, a blast occurred around 10.30 pm in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the incident and are out of danger, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range was quoted by ANI as saying.

#WATCH | J&K: Investigation underway by Army Bomb Disposal Squad & dog squad at the bus stand in Udhampur. Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur; two people got injured in the first blast and are now out of danger, no injury in 2nd blast, says DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range pic.twitter.com/DuCnMngqZq— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The second one occurred around 5.40 am on Thursday. Although no one was injured in the second blast, the vehicle was badly damaged, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

The DIG that a probe has been launched in connection with the blasts.