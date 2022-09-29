    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia Newsblasts jammu kashmir udhampur latest news bus stand police investigation 14828351.htm

    Blast rocks Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur for second time within 8 hours, probe on

    Blast rocks Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur for second time within 8 hours, probe on

    Blast rocks Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur for second time within 8 hours, probe on
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Jammu and Kashmir | The first blast took place late Wednesday in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the incident.

    Another blast rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning. The explosion took place in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in the region  but no casualty was reported, an official said.
    Army Bomb Disposal Squad, as well as officers and dog squad, reached the bus stand in Udhampur where the second blast had occurred.
    This was the second blast reported in Udhampur city of Jammu and Kashmir within around eight  hours, ANI reported.
    On Wednesday night, a blast occurred around 10.30 pm in a bus that was parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk. Two people were injured in the incident and are out of danger, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range was quoted by ANI as saying.
    The second one occurred around 5.40 am on Thursday. Although no one was injured in the second blast, the vehicle was badly damaged, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.
    The DIG that a probe has been launched in connection with the blasts.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Next Article

    PFI's official Twitter account taken down after Centre's 5-year ban

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng