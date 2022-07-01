Low-intensity blast at Patna civil court, ASI injured

A police constable was reportedly injured in a low-intensity blast that took place at a Patna civil court in Bihar on Friday. "ASI (Assistant of sub-inspector) Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh's right hand was injured. However, no other injured persons were reported," Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

Citing the reason for the blast, Pirbahore police station Incharge Sabi ul Haq said, "A few days ago, gunpowder was recovered from Patna University's hostel. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. The blast happened as soon as it was kept on the premises. A police official sustained injuries & is out of danger."

Few days ago Gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel,Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. Blast happened as soon as it was kept in premises. A police official sustained injuries & is out of danger: Sabi ul Haq, Incharge, Pirbahore PS pic.twitter.com/Q58vLYXdMV — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022 This is not the first time a This is not the first time a blast was reported on court premises. Last year, on December 9, a low-intensity blast ripped off inside a courtroom at Delhi 's Rohini court complex. One person was injured in the incident.

| Several people killed after multiple blasts rock school in Afghan capital

The Delhi police had then arrested senior DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria in connection with the case, reports said. According to News agency PTI, police alleged that Kataria “knowingly and deliberately” placed and triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using a remote..."with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht".