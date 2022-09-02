Tripura government transfers 14 police officers ahead of assembly polls

By PTI

Mini The transfers also come amid the series of robberies in Agartala and the attacks on BJP members by "unknown miscreants".

The Tripura government transferred 14 IPS officers, reshuffling the police ranks months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

GS Rao has been made the new Inspector-General (IG) of Crime and Intelligence, while L Darlong has been made the new IG of Law and Order. Darlong replaced Arindam Nath, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

West Tripura SP Bogati J Reddy has been transferred to Sepahijala district as its new Superintendent of Police (SP), and Sankar Deb has been made the new SP of West Tripura. Rati Ranjan Debnath has been transferred to Khowai district as its new SP.

AIG (Crime) Krishnendu Chakraborty was made the SP of Special Branch, and Kanta Jangir was made the new SP of Unakoti district.

"Reshuffle in any organisation is a routine exercise, but this time it is significant in view of village committee polls in October, and the assembly election scheduled early next year," said a senior police officer.

The transfers also come amid the series of robberies in Agartala, and the attacks on BJP members by "unknown miscreants". Some Tripura Police Service (TPS) officers were also transferred in the rejig.

Also Read: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in coal smuggling case